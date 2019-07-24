One man is injured after Wednesday afternoon shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is injured after a shooting that occurred in the northern part of the city Wednesday afternoon.

Preliminary reports indicate that it started around 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 400 block of Essex lane on reports of shooting.

Officers state that a neighbor of the victim called the police after the victim came to their door asking for help. The victim had injuries that were related to the shooting and indicated that the shooting had occurred in the area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. If anyone has any information or home/business surveillance, they are asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.

Officers are still on the scene of the shooting. This investigation is ongoing and additional details will be provided as they come in.