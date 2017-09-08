One man dies after car strikes tree in Defiance, Ohio

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – Defiance officers are currently investigating a fatal crash that happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday.

The crash occurred on State Route 111 near milepost 2, south of the city of Defiance.

39-year-old Darius King of Defiance was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound on State Route 111 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Investigation shows King was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.