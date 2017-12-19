One man dead after crash in Kosciusko County Monday

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has died after a one-car crash in Kosciusko County Monday.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a reported crash around 10:47 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 19 and 800 North.

A southbound 2002 Ford F-250 left the eastern edge of the roadway, struck a fence and utility pole, crossed State Road 19 and came to rest in a field to the west of the road.

The driver, Lee G. Springer, 59 of Decatur, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation.