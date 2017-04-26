One man in custody, another in the hospital after Van Wert Co. shooting

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio. (WOWO): One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Van Wert County.

Officers with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department were called to the shooting Tuesday night in Middle Point across the street from the town’s baseball diamonds. Once there, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but was able to tell officers that a confrontation occurred between him and another man, leading to the shooting. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening, according to police.

The suspect, Blake Kimmet, 19, Lima, Ohio, voluntarily turned himself in. He’s being held on one count of felony assault.

Kimmet was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until his arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.

The investigation is still underway and additional charges could be filed.