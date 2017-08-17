One man arrested after crash with horse drawn carriage, two injured

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people were ejected from a horse drawn carriage in Steuben County after the carriage was struck by an intoxicated driver.

Steuben County Deputies were dispatched to Ray Road south of CR 750 N around 9:26 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness and those in the carriage informed officers that a Gray 2011 Chevrolet was traveling north on Ray Rd. when it struck the carriage.

All four people inside the carriage were ejected, and two people sustained injuries. A minor was flown from the scene by helicopter with multiple injuries, and an adult was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center by EMS.

Two others were treated and released at the scene.

An investigation led to the arrest of 22-year-old Brady Duvendack of Fremont, the operator of the Chevrolet. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

The crash is still under investigation.