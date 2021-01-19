One killed, three injured in pair of Lima Road crashes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man on a bicycle was killed in a crash on Lima Road Monday night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the northbound lanes of the Lima Road overpass at Interstate 69 at 8:44pm after the man had apparently cut across all lanes of traffic, stopping in the inside lane, at which point he was hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had been wearing all dark clothing, and the bicycle was dark as well, which police say may have contributed to the crash.

While police were on the scene, an SUV speeding up the northbound lanes of Lima slammed into the back of an FWPD squad car, pushing it and the officer inside it into another vehicle that was driving by at the time. The SUV then ended up coming to a rest in the grassy area by the offramp.

An FWPD officer, plus a woman and the man who had been driving the SUV, were all injured and taken to nearby hospitals. Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in that crash.

None of the names of those involved have been released.