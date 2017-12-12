UPDATED: One killed, one injured in two vehicle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man died and a woman was injured in a crash Monday afternoon.

Fort Wayne police were called to the crash around 1:35 p.m., at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Engle Road. Police, firefighters and medics arrived to find both drivers injured, one critically.

Scott Putt, 76, was pinned in his vehicle and fire crews had to remove him. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident. The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, suffered non-critical injuries.

Based on witness accounts, the man was traveling east on Jefferson Boulevard when the woman, who was attempting to make a left hand turn south onto Engle Road, turned into the path of the man’s vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation.