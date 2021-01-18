One killed, one hurt in Sunday afternoon crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead and another was injured in a crash on Washington Blvd this afternoon.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to Washington Blvd between Webster and Ewing streets at 4:06pm after an SUV hit a tree across from the Allen County Public Library.

Police found two people pinned inside the vehicle; one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a nearby hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.