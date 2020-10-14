One killed in Williams County crash

BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO): One man was killed in a crash in Williams County Tuesday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 9:35 p.m. on SR 576 at County Road D in Center Township nearly two miles west of Bryan.

Officers say James. L. Karcher, 65 of Edgerton, was going east on CR D when he failed to stop at a stop sign, went across SR 576, struck a guardrail, went down a ditch and then hit a utility pole before coming to a stop.

Karcher was taken to Bryan Hospital and then airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where he died a short time later on early Wednesday morning.

The crash is still under investigation, and police believe impairment was a factor.