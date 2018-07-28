One killed in Van Wert County crash

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a fatal crash Friday afternoon.

Officers say this happened at around 3:35 p.m. on State Route 49 at the US 30 intersection.

Police say Clarence Radabaugh, 62 of Cloverdale, Ohio, was driving south on 49 in his 2005 Ford pickup truck when he failed to yield to a semi truck going west on US 30. The driver of the semi, Jose Martinez, 47 of Elkhart, struck the pickup, pushing it down the road.

The semi then overturned after going through the median, blocking both lanes of US 30, closing the road during the cleanup and crash investigation. The pickup came to a stop in the westbound lane of US 30.

Radabaugh was pronounced dead at the scene. Martinez was treated and released from Van Wert Health.