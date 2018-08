HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A former Fort Wayne doctor was killed in a farming accident Wednesday morning.

The Huntington County Coroner tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Dr. Michael Cozzi, 54, was working on his Bobcat tractor when it suddenly accelerated toward the fence and tipped forward.

Cozzi was pinned between the fence and tractor and was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy is set for Thursday.