One killed in fatal Van Wert crash

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): One woman is dead and five others are in critical condition after a head-on crash that happened Sunday morning on State Route 81.

The Van Wert Sheriff’s Department says it happened at about 11:45am between Willshire Eastern Rd. and State Route 49 North.

A 2009 Volkswagen EOS driven by Michael Schlenker, 67, of Wapakoneta and a 2012 Honda Civic driven by Stephanie Wysong, 32, of Willshire were involved in the collision. The Honda Civic came to rest on the roadway and the Volkswagen came to rest in a yard along the road. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

A passenger in the Volkswagen, Joyce Schlenker, 57, of Wapakoneta, was pronounced dead at the scene by Van Wert County Cor. The driver of the Volkswagen, Michael Schlenker, was taken to Lutheran Hospital by Lutheran Air.

The driver of the Honda Civic, Stephanie Wysong, 32, of Willshire, was transported to Parkview Hospital by Mercy Health Life flight. There were two passengers in the Civic, a 12-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy. Both of the children were transported to Parkview Hospital by Samaritan helicopter.

All surviving victims we’re last listed in critical condition.

Both drivers and all passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.