DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A Defiance man died in a Sunday morning crash.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Jacob Elders was heading west on County Road 424 near Overly Road at about 5:25 a.m. That’s when he lost control of his 2007 Chevy Impala on a curve. The car then veered off the road and into a tree, catching on fire.

Elders was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.