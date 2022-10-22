One inmate dead, and two injured at Huntington Jail

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after an incident at the Huntington County Jail early Saturday morning.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, an investigation is underway by the Indiana State Police regarding the death of an inmate which occurred around 3:00 AM Saturday.

Detectives are looking into the case to determine how the inmate died and why the other two inmates were injured.

The names of the inmates have not been released at this time.