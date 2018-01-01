One injured after reported stabbing on West Main Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was injured after a reported overnight stabbing in Fort Wayne, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The stabbing happened in the 2400 block of West Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Monday. This is just down the street from a reported shooting at a local bar the same night.

Police say the victim of the stabbing sustained life-threatening injuries. There is no further information available at this time.