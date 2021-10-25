One injured, one in custody after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was injured and another is in custody after a stabbing Monday morning in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police were called at 10:31 a.m. to the 500 block of E. Jefferson Boulevard downtown on a report of stabbing.

Officers found the victim in the plaza suffering from a stab wound. The victim was treated and released at the scene.

Police found Odis Moore, 28, in the same shopping plaza in a different store holding his infant child. Moore was taken into custody without incident and the child was given to a family member unharmed.

Moore is facing charges of domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in moderate injury, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery in the presence of a minor under 16 years of age, domestic battery with a prior conviction of battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.