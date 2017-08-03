One injured in Mentone gyroplane crash

MENTONE, Ind. (WOWO): One person has been taken to the hospital Wednesday following a gyroplane crash at the Mentone Airport.

A Popular Rotocraft Association convention is going on at the Mentone Airport through August 5th, and one of the attendees was piloting a gyroplane that rolled over and crashed around 10 a.m. today.

Smaller than a helicopter but similar in appearance, gyroplanes or “autogyros” are aircrafts that generate rotation in a different way.

The pilot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.