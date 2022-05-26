One Injured In Wednesday Evening Crash In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A two car crash Wednesday Evening in DeKalb County has left one person injured. Shortly before 6 P.M. Wednesday, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene along County Road 28 on reports of a crash. When they arrived they had found that 35-year-old Amber Placencia was traveling west bound when she crossed the center line and struck 18-year-old Danyelle Jordan head on. Jordan was trapped inside but was safely extracted by local fire and EMS crews. Jordan was transported to a local hospital with a broken arm. Placencia was not injured. Further crash details are under investigation.