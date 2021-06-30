One injured in Tuesday afternoon stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was injured and another was arrested following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in southeast Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police officers were called to the 2000 block of Carterton Drive at 3:06 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police say it was hard to determine preliminary information due to a language barrier with the victim. Witnesses then eventually provided suspect information, who was found in the area, arrested and taken to the Allen County Jail.

Ha Se Dub, 38, is facing a charge of battery by means of a deadly weapon.

The incident is still under investigation.