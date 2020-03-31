One badly injured in three-vehicle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was badly injured in a crash involving three vehicles Monday afternoon in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of Paulding Rd. and Hanna St. at about 1:41pm after an eastbound SUV traveling on Paulding tried to make a left turn, colliding with a van and a sedan in the process.

By the time police got there, the driver of the SUV had fled the scene on foot, but his passenger was taken to a nearby hospital where he was last reported in critical condition. The drivers of the two other vehicles were not injured.