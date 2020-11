FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting Sunday night in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Colerick Street near Weisser Park at 6:18 p.m. on a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was then taken to the hospital where his condition was changed to serious.

The shooting is still under investigation.