One injured in South Anthony Blvd. shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that happened on the southeast side of town Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 4800 block of South Anthony Blvd., about four blocks west of Timothy L. Johnson Academy, at about 6pm on reports of an armed person causing a disturbance.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, one person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of an apparent gunshot wound, and one person was taken into custody. The victim’s condition was not released.

No further details were immediately available.