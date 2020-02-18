One injured in morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after an overnight shooting Tuesday.

Police were called to a hospital at around 3:45 a.m. after a man who walked in reported he had been shot, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Officers say the victim was struck in the arm and suffered minor injuries.

He told officers he walked outside a home in the 300 block of Masterson Avenue and heard several gunshots before realizing he was shot.

Police found spent bullets near the victim’s address.

If you have any information, call the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP (7867).