One injured in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCUISKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man was injured in a crash Thursday morning in Koscuisko County.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies, the Atwood Fire Department and Lutheran EMS were called just before noon to the 4200 block of west Old Road 30 for a crash.

Deputies found a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck in some trees near a barn. Police say the driver was going east when it left the road and drove through a field, striking a pine tree.

The man suffered arm and leg injuries and was airlifted from the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. It is still under investigation.

