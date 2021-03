HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): One man is recovering after an early Friday morning shooting in Huntington.

Huntington Police were called to the 700 block of Wright Street at about 4 a.m. Once on the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he was later released.

Police are still investigating, but believe the shooting was an isolated incident. No further information has been released.