One injured in Friday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers were called shortly after 11:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired and one person injured.

On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds lying in the street near the 500 block of Charlotte Avenue, southwest of East State Blvd. and Parnell Ave. Officers provided aid until medics arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports show that a white SUV was in the area at the time that shots were heard. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.