FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in the hospital after an early-morning shooting in Fort Wayne.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Ormsby Street at about 3:35am today, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Police say the man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital, where he was last reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

A nearby house was also hit by a bullet.

Police are investigating; WOWO News will pass along any additional details once they’re released.