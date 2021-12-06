One injured in early-morning crash

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO): A 19-year-old from Edgerton suffered minor injuries after crashing his car early this morning.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, he was driving westbound in the 7000 block of County Road 40 in Butler at about 4:47am when he swerved to miss a deer in the road. The car went off the south side of the road and hit the root base of a large tree, flipping over and landing in the middle of the roadway.

The driver was able to get himself out of the car, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of neck and back pain.