FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is listed in serious condition at an area hospital after a drive-by shooting on Weisser Park Avenue Thursday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 officers were called to the 4600 block of Weisser Park Ave. at about 6:15pm after someone drove by and fired at a group of people on the front porch of a house. One man was hit in the leg.

No further information was released.