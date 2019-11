FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One student was treated for minor injuries after a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus was involved in a crash with a semi this morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Goshen Road and Coliseum Blvd., according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Details on how the crash happened were not immediately available.

Three students were on board the bus at the time, on their way to Northwood Middle School.