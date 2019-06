FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was injured after a house fire Monday night.

Huntertown firefighters were called to a home on West Washington Center Road around 7 p.m. Robert Boren tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that the fire was mostly controlled to the second floor. Multiple departments responded to the fire and crews were dealing with a lack of fire hydrants.

The victim was on the roof of the home with two dogs when firefighters arrived on the scene. He suffered from smoke inhalation.