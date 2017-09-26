One injured in DeKalb County crash

CORUNNA, Ind. (WOWO): One person suffered a broken hand after a pick-up truck plowed into a garage in Corunna yesterday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells WOWO News the crash happened on Walnut Street, at the intersection with Michigan Avenue, at about 3:30pm, when a truck driven by 64-year-old Violet Arthur of Orland slammed into the rear of a car that had slowed down for another vehicle.

Police say the Arthur was following too closely and speeding, and was also distracted by “several things” in her vehicle at the time of the crash, which caused the truck to careen off the road and plow into a garage nearby.

She was the only one injured in the crash.