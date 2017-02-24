One hurt, pet dead after Fort Wayne apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An apartment fire forced crews to close part of Broadway in Fort Wayne this afternoon.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews were called to the intersection of Broadway and Dewald Street just after 3pm to find an apartment on the second floor burning, with smoke coming from the building and a person hanging partially out of the window, clutching a dog.

Crews were able to rescue that person and their pet with a ladder, and searched the other apartments in the building, rescuing five more dogs.

A cat died inside the apartment that caught fire.

One person was injured, and eight others had to be assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.