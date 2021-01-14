One escapes injury in early-morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There were no injuries in an early-morning house fire in Fort Wayne.

Crews were called to what they described as a “hoarder house” in the 2500 block of East Paulding Road at 2:51am today to find smoke coming from the building.

It took firefighters an extended amount of time to find a spot where they could actually enter the house and deal with the fire, which reportedly started in a hallway.

One adult and a pet managed to get out safely, but firefighters are expected to stay on the scene for several hours to put out any “hot spots” due to the sheer amount of stuff both inside and outside of the home.