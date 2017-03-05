One dead, two hurt in DeKalb County crash

By Darrin Wright -
(Photo Supplied/DeKalb County Sheriff)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Hudson man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in rural DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at 1:10pm at the intersection of State Road 8, County Road 3 and State Road 1, when a van driven by 84-year-old William Whitehouse of Hudson failed to yield and pulled in front of a jeep driven by a 21-year-old Fort Wayne man.

The jeep hit Whitehouse’s van in the driver’s and rear passenger’s door, partially ejecting Whitehouse from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and an infant in Whitehouse’s van were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the jeep didn’t suffer any visible injuries.

