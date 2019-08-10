One dead three injured in Friday evening crash in Grant County

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead and three were injured after a crash in Marion, Indiana Friday evening.

It started around 8:02 p.m. when the Grant County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a vehicle crash at the intersection of C.R. 350 North and C.R. 400 East.

Upon arrival, officers noticed two vehicles that were involved in the crash. A car was sitting in a field in the southeast corner of the intersection and a truck was laying upside down in a pasture south of the intersection. The car had two occupants and the truck had four occupants.

It was determined that the driver of the car, 65-year-old William Sparks of Warren, Indiana, died as a result of the crash. The front seat passenger of the car was injured and flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment.

The driver was transported to Marion General Hospital for treatment. A passenger in the truck was also injured and flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the truck was going southbound on C.R. 400 East and approached the stop sign at the C.R. 350 North intersection. The truck failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and struck the driver side of the car which was traveling eastbound on C.R. 350 North.

The medical conditions of the injured individuals are unknown at this time. The investigation is still active as toxicology results are pending.