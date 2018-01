WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A truck driver is dead after a crash on US 30 last night.

The crash happened at the intersection of US 30 and West County Line road at the Allen/Whitley County line at about 7:30pm, when the semi ran a red light and plowed into an SUV.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report a woman and two children inside the SUV somehow escaped with only minor injuries.

A portion of US 30 was closed for several hours for cleanup of both the crash and a diesel spill caused by it.