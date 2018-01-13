One dead, one injured in rollover crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A North Webster man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened Friday night near North Webster.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department tells WOWO News deputies and emergency personnel were called to County Road 800 North 600 East at 9:08PM to find 28-year-old Zeth Begley, who had been ejected from the vehicle and was dead at the scene.

Apparently Begley’s vehicle had lost control and went off the southern edge of the road, rolling over multiple times.

A passenger, 21-year-old Ichelle Oquendo-Ferreri of Nappanee, was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.