One dead, one injured in shooting on Fort Wayne’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, police were called to the 7800 block of Eagle Trace Cove on a report of two people shot.

Upon arrival, officers found two male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The other was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police were searching the area for evidence and witness statements. The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the deceased individual will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, Allen County Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the P3 app.