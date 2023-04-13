One Dead, Multiple Injured In Wednesday Night Shooting On Fort Wayne’s East Side

One person is dead and three others are injured following a shooting on the East side of Fort Wayne Tuesday. Shortly before 7 P.M. Wednesday Night, Police received multiple calls in reference to shots fired and the possibility of multiple victims suffering from gunshots near McCormick Park, located at the intersection of McCormick Ave and Redwood Ave. When police arrived a short time later, they observed a large group of people fleeing the area.

Officers then discovered a female suffering from a gunshot wound. The female victim was stabilized on scene, then transported her to a local hospital. 3 male victims were transported to the hospital prior to police arrival. One male, an adult, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. This incident remains under investigation.