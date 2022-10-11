One Dead In Tuesday Morning Crash In New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead following a Tuesday morning crash. At approximately 4 A.M. Tuesday, New Haven Police noticed a vehicle off the roadway in the tree line in the 6100 Block of State Road 930. Upon initial investigation, police found the male driver of the vehicle unresponsive with injuries. The male was the only occupant of the vehicle. Medics were called and upon arrival the driver was pronounced dead. Upon further investigation it was determined the vehicle had been traveling north bound on S. Maplecrest Road when the vehicle left the roadway in the 2600 block of S. Maplecrest Road and went into the trees before travelling across a field and coming to its final resting place. This investigation is still ongoing by the New Haven Police Department and the Allen County Coroner’s office.