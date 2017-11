Officers in St. Joseph County responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 4 am Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 100 block of North Varsity Drive in South Bend, and one person has reportedly died.

That victim was reportedly found inside a home, and evidence suggested multiple shots were fired. Police are not confirming how many people were inside the residence at time of the shooting.

The post One dead in shooting on South Bend’s East Side appeared first on 95.3 MNC.