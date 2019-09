FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person has died after an overnight crash on I-469.

The crash happened just after midnight between the Maplecrest and Maysville exits according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Police say an SUV and a semi truck were going south on I-469 when they collided. The SUV then caught on fire.

Multiple people were also injured in the crash. There is no update on their conditions.

I-469 was closed for around five hours while police investigated, but has since re-opened.