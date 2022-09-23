One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck.

Deputies found the driver of the van—Stephen T. Reinholtz, 39—dead at the scene. Officials say Reinholtz was going north on US 33 when he drove off the road onto the shoulder for an unknown reason. He then drove the van came back onto the road at the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road before going into the other lane and striking a semi truck going southbound head-on.

The driver of the semi truck was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.