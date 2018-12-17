One dead in early morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead after a crash on West State Blvd. this morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of West State Blvd. at about 1:19am after a vehicle had hit a tree, leaving the driver pinned inside.

The vehicle had been traveling eastbound when it left the road and hit a utility pole and a tree on the south side of the road. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Investigators say the driver had apparently been speeding, and that was at least a partial factor. West State was closed to all traffic while police processed the scene.