One dead, four injured in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after one man died and four others were injured in a crash on U.S. 24 in Defiance County Saturday afternoon.

It started around 2:35 p.m. when 46-year-old Sergeant Fernando Chavez of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a 09 Nissan Maxima for a speeding violation on U.S. 24 between Jewell and Independence Roads in Richland Township. As Sergeant Chavez was conducting his traffic stop, a 98 Chevy S-10 ran off the roadway and struck Sergeant Chavez’ 19 Dodge Charger squad car and the Nissan. Sergeant Chavez was sitting in his Charger at the time of the crash.

The driver of the S-10, 28-year-old Justin Johnson of Defiance, Ohio sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Promedica Toledo Hospital. The passenger of the S-10, 52-year-old Steven Johnson of Bryan, Ohio died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, 19-year-old Caleb Wolfe of Delphi, Indiana, and the passenger, 17-year-old Christian Jarrell of Lafayette, Indiana was transported to Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital with possible injuries.

Sergeant Chavez sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 24 were closed for about an hour following the crash. One lane reopened for an additional three hours before the entire roadway was clear.