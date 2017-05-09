One dead after Fort Wayne house fire

By Darrin Wright -
0
38
("Afraid of a little forest fire?" by Staci Lichterman, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man has died after an early morning house fire.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department reports that they were called to a home on Normandale Drive, near the intersection of West Coliseum Blvd and Newaygo Road, at about 12:50am to find the two-story home engulfed in flames.

A man was found lying in the back yard of the home. He died at the scene, yet wasn’t listed as a fatality on the Fire Department’s official report.

It took about 25 minutes to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY