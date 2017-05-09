One dead after Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man has died after an early morning house fire.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department reports that they were called to a home on Normandale Drive, near the intersection of West Coliseum Blvd and Newaygo Road, at about 12:50am to find the two-story home engulfed in flames.

A man was found lying in the back yard of the home. He died at the scene, yet wasn’t listed as a fatality on the Fire Department’s official report.

It took about 25 minutes to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.