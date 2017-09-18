One dead following motorcycle crash in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One woman has died following a motorcycle crash in Whitley County Sunday night.

Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. to US 30 between 500 E and 600 E.

An investigation indicated that a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on US 30 when it tried to change lanes. The lanes were uneven due to roadwork and the motorcycle crashed.

As a result, the passenger of the motorcycle was thrown into the roadway and struck by a passing vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne and his condition is unknown at this time.

The westbound lanes of US 30 were closed until 1:30 a.m. Monday.