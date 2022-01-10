One dead following crash on Fort Wayne’s north-side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead following a crash on Coldwater Road Monday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Police were called to southbound Coldwater Road at Ludwig Road at about 3:30 after the driver of a southbound Dodge Journey collided with a Ford Focus being driven by an adult male.

The driver of the Dodge received minor injuries in the crash, the driver of the Ford died at a local hospital after being transported from the scene in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.