One dead, another injured, death investigation underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after shots were fired on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to an unknown problem shortly after 6:30 a.m., Saturday, at a home in the 1200 block of Lillie Street, according to a press release. Shortly after, dispatch received calls of gunshots in the same area.

Officers arrived and found two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken to a nearby hospital. She was last reported to be in critical condition.

A few people were inside the home at the time of the call. They will be interviewed by detectives and officers are also going door to door, searching for any additional witnesses.

Meantime, there is no information available on any suspects nor is there any information regarding the relationship between the two victims.